Azerbaijan`s CEC hosts meeting with CIS Observation Mission delegation

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has met with a delegation led by Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) First Deputy Secretary General Leonid Anfimov. The delegation is in Azerbaijan to monitor the upcoming snap presidential election scheduled for February 7.

Panahov emphasized the crucial role of the observation institute in ensuring free and fair elections. He drew attention to the fact that the Central Election Commission always attaches exceptional importance to cooperation with international organizations.

Panahov hailed the keen interest of international observers in the elections in Azerbaijan.

Expressing his gratitude for the cordial meeting, CIS First Deputy Secretary General Leonid Anfimov requested information on the projects and activities carried out regarding the presidential election.

Mazahir Panahov shed light on the steps taken towards ensuring a free, fair and transparent conduct of the upcoming election, as well as the large-scale projects implemented, and responded to the questions of interest.

News.Az