Azerbaijan’s CEC registers over 90,000 observers for snap presidential election

The number of voters in Azerbaijan exceeds 6 million, who will be able to cast their votes at 6,537 polling stations throughout the country, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov as he met with Assistant Secretary-General of Political Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yousef AlDobeay, News.Az reports.

Panahov highlighted that over 90,000 observers have been registered in total, with each polling station accommodating up to 13-14 observers.

He also acknowledged the involvement of various international institutions, such as the OSCE, in the forthcoming elections in Azerbaijan.

News.Az