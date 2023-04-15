Azerbaijan’s commando units accomplish practical shooting exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2023, practical exercises on fire training were carried out in the Azerbaijani Army’s Operations Commando units, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Tasks on destruction of imaginary enemy targets in motion and motionless states by small arms, as well as standard armament of combat vehicles, were successfully fulfilled.

During the exercises, the main attention was focused on increasing the skills of military personnel in using weapons and improving combat skills.

The commandos accomplished the assigned tasks with high professionalism.

News.Az