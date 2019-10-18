Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s CSKA athletes leave for 7th Military World Games

Athletes of Azerbaijan’s Central Army Sports Club (CSKA) left for Wuhan, China to participate in the 7th Military World Games, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

CSKA teams in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling, as well as judo, boxing, and shooting, will represent our country at competitions that are organized by the International Military Sports Council (CISM) from 18 to 28 October.

The games are expected to be attended by about 10 thousand servicemen from more than 100 countries. 329 competitions in 27 sports will be held during the competitions that will become the largest World Games.

