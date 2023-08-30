Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s defense minister attends graduation ceremony of Turkish Land Forces Academy

As part of his working visit to Türkiye, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has visited the Turkish Military Academy of the Land Forces to take part in the next graduation ceremony, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az. 

Prior to the graduation ceremony, attended by Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Yasar Guler, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov, and other officials, a memorial photo was taken at the academy's "Shehid qapısı" (the Door of Shehids) in front of the plaque with the names of Azerbaijani and Turkish Shehid (Martyr) graduates.

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the ceremony and congratulated the graduates on the occasion of graduation.


