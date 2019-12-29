Azerbaijan`s defense minister attends opening of new facilities in military units

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry have attended the opening of several facilities in military units.

The defense minister first laid flowers at a bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the new headquarters building of a military unit and signed the Book of Distinguished Visitors and Guests.

Minister Zakir Hasanov familiarized himself with the new building. The leadership of the ministry was informed in detail about the conditions created here. It was reported that the three-story headquarters building consists of 70 office and administrative premises. All premises are equipped with furniture and communication lines. The building has a centralized heating system, power lines, water, and gas supply.

Landscaping work was carried out, green areas were laid out as well as 2500 different tree species were planted on the territory.

The leadership of the ministry also visited another military unit and viewed the newly-built two-story headquarters building and the medical point commissioned after major repairs.

More than 35 administrative and office premises of the headquarters have a centralized heating system, electricity, water, and gas pipelines, communication lines, and are also equipped with the necessary furniture and equipment. Landscaping work was carried out, as well as 650 different tree species were planted on the territory.

The leadership of the ministry was also informed about the two-story medical point. It was reported that the medical point equipped with modern medical equipment has a reception department, emergency room for emergency medical care, functional diagnostics room, duty doctor room, doctor’s room, dental room, treatment room, and other premises, as well as wards, warehouse, a pharmacy, and a mess hall. Landscaping work was carried out on the territory too.

Having familiarized with the new facilities, the Defense minister gave instructions in connection with the improvement of the service and social conditions of servicemen, wished the military personnel success in the service and congratulated them on the upcoming December 31 – World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and Happy New Year.

News.Az

News.Az