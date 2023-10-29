Azerbaijan’s defense minister embarks on working visit to China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Sunday arrived in China on a working visit to participate in the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

As part of the visit, Minister Hasanov will meet with the military leadership of China, as well as visit several Chinese companies of the military-industrial complex of the country.

The meetings will focus on the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical and other spheres, as well as several issues of mutual interest.

News.Az