Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister expresses his condolences to the US Secretary of Defense

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent the letter of condolence to US Defense Secretary Mr. James Mattis on the death of numerous servicemen as a result of the Marine Corps’ KC-130 aircraft crash that took place in LeFlore County, Mississippi.

The letter says: "I have been deeply staggered from the news about the death of numerous military personnel as a result of the crash of U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 aircraft in LeFlore County, Mississippi. We are very saddened by this tragic accident.

I share the grief of close relatives of victims and wish them rest in peace, and would like to express my condolences to their families.

May God rest them in peace!"

