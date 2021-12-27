Azerbaijan’s defense minister holds official meeting at Central Command Post

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 27, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting at the Central Command Post.

Deputies of Minister of Defense, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments, and Services of the Ministry attended the meeting. Commanders of the Army Corps and formations stationed in the liberated territories and other officers were also involved in the meeting via video teleconference, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov conveyed to the participants of the meeting the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Hadrut settlement. It was noted that the Azerbaijani people and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces praised the Azerbaijan Army.

The meeting analyzed the current situation on the state border and in the territories where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed. The minister ordered to improve service and combat activities, especially to increase vigilance during the upcoming holidays.

Positively assessing the exercises held in the troops, the Minister gave the task to conduct various exercises and practical trainings in accordance with real combat conditions at nighttime and in the daylight hours in order to increase the combat capability of the units.

In connection with the winter period, special attention was paid to the logistics and engineering support of units, as well as the improvement of service conditions and strengthening personnel’s medical support, the timely provision of servicemen with warm clothing and food.

The defense minister also gave specific instructions to the officials to carry out educational work in a planned manner, to further strengthen the ideological work and moral-psychological support so that the troops were always ready to perform combat missions.

News.Az