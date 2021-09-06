Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s defense minister inspects preparatory work for "Three Brothers - 2021" Exercises

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s defense minister inspects preparatory work for Three Brothers - 2021 Exercises

The leadership of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Monday got acquainted with the area of the "Three Brothers - 2021" International Exercises to be held with the representatives of Special Forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan.

The defense minister was reported on the exercises preparation process and other organizational issues.

Relevant instructions were given to organize and conduct the exercises at a high level.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      