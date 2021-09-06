Azerbaijan’s defense minister inspects preparatory work for "Three Brothers - 2021" Exercises
The leadership of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Monday got acquainted with the area of the "Three Brothers - 2021" International Exercises to be held with the representatives of Special Forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan.
The defense minister was reported on the exercises preparation process and other organizational issues.
Relevant instructions were given to organize and conduct the exercises at a high level.