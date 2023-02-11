Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister instructs to take preventive measures against possible threats

  • Azerbaijan
On February 11, Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, held an official meeting, News.az reports citing the Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, the current operational conditions on the border, as well as in the Karabakh economic zone, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, were extensively analyzed.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov gave specific instructions on taking preventive measures against possible threats.


News.Az 

