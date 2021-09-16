Azerbaijan’s defense minister offers condolences to Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent a letter of condolence to General Nadeem Raza, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The letter says: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of servicemen of the fraternal Pakistani Armed Forces in the Asman Manza area of South Waziristan during counter-terrorism reconnaissance operation.

May the Almighty Allah rest the souls of the deceased. I express my deep condolences to their families and wish them patience. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded.”

News.Az