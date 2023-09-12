Azerbaijan’s defense minister receives new commander of Russian peacekeeping forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 12, the new commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan, Major General Kirill Kulakov was introduced to Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov by the Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of Russia, Army General Oleg Salyukov, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov welcomed the guests, and noted that Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation is based on friendly relations and mutual trust.

He spoke about the operational situation in the Karabakh economic region. He emphasized the recent increase in the number of provocations committed by illegal Armenian armed detachments.

Army General Oleg Salyukov expressed his gratitude for the warm reception, and noted that Azerbaijani-Russian bilateral relations are based on historical roots, and the two countries are strategic allies.

News.Az