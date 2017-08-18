Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry exposes another Armenian lie

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The websites controlled by Armenian Defense Ministry have recently been spreading lies and fraudulent news about the Azerbaijani Army."

Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement that by spreading such misinformation, the Armenian side is allegedly trying to show its awareness about the situation in Azerbaijani army.

"In fact, the demonstrated "letters containing ‘secret information’ are prepared so illiterately and incompetently that there is no doubt they all are fictitious from head to foot. These are just sheets of paper, unprofessionally and hastily prepared by the special services of Armenia and 'counterpropaganda specialists'."

"The recent letters are full of inaccuracies and grammatical mistakes. It should be noted that since the chief of the General Staff regularly reports verbally to the defense minister about the situation in the army, there is no need for written appeals in this form. Numerous grammatical errors and discrepancies in the style of writing (up to 20 mistakes in a letter) do not bear any correspondence to internal negotiations and clerical work. Everything from a blank with non-existent symbols and ending with signatures is forged, while the dates, figures, places and names indicated in these documents are completely invented.

"One of the points mentioned in the letter was the deliberate overestimation of losses in the April 2016 battles. At that time the entire domestic press and public took part in the funeral of martyrs, and everyone knows that these processes were organized at a high level and with a great solemnity. Therefore, the dissemination of information about the concealment of losses in the Azerbaijani army after some time by the Armenian press is nothing more than a bluff and does not correspond to any ethical norms.

"By deliberately overestimating the losses of the Azerbaijani side, the Armenian leadership, which did not recover from the April battles, is trying to distract the attention of the Armenian public. For some reason, they forget that the Azerbaijani army liberated up to 2,000 hectares of its territory after a crushing counterattack.

"Contrary to the statements of the Armenian side, during the April battles, the leadership of Armenia was frightened of the successful advance of the Azerbaijani army and achieved the establishment of a ceasefire through plea and humiliations with the mediation of the third party. The Azerbaijani side agreed to this step only to avoid further bloodshed.

"The Ministry of Defense states that the disseminated data and documents were forged. Their publication by the Azerbaijani press and discussion in social networks are absolutely unacceptable. The disseminated data are misinformation and serve the interests of the enemy, so we urge not to succumb to this propaganda," the ministry says.

News.Az

