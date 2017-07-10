Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry exposes another Armenian lie - VIDEO + PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has commented on the information of the Armenian media that the serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Hasan Ali oglu Nagiyev, was allegedly killed by the sniper on July 2, 2017 in the Agdam direction.

The Armenian media reported this with a link to the Vətən sağ olsun page on Facebook.

"Hasan Ali oglu Nagiyev, after active military service, was dismissed in reserve in January this year. He currently lives in Shamkir.

"The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan once again states that the dissemination of untested and inaccurate information in social networks serves the interests of the enemy and, creating negative attitudes in society, harms the reputation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces," the press service of the Ministry of Defense says in a statement.

News.Az

