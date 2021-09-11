Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry expresses condolences to Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letters of condolences to the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey, Mr. Hulusi Akar, and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yashar Guler.

The letters say: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of servicemen of the fraternal Turkish Armed Forces in the Syrian city of Idlib as a result of a treacherous attack.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the lost, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives and express my deep condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded. Your grief is our grief too.

I express confidence in the successful completion of the counter-terrorism operation conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces and wish you success.

May Allah rest the soul of the Shahids in peace".

News.Az

