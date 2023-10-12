Azerbaijan’s Deputy FM talks of reintegration of Garabagh's Armenian residents at Hague Court

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenian residents of Garabagh are citizens of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan encourages them to return to their homes in Garabagh," Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said in his remarks during the hearings regarding Armenia's appeal against Azerbaijan at the International Court of Justice, News.az reports.

The Deputy Foreign Minister pointed out that Azerbaijan wants to protect its multinational community, where Azerbaijanis and ethnic Armenians live together peacefully.

News.Az