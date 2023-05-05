Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister vited Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 4-5, 2023, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov visited the United States of Mexico, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, News.az reports.

As part of the visit, the third round of political consultations was held between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico on May 4.

The political consultations were led by Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Mrs. Carmen Moreno Toscano, Deputy Minister of Foreign Relations for Political Affairs, from Mexico.

During the consultations, the current state of bilateral relations, as well as issues of expanding mutual partnership in economic, tourism, energy, cultural and educational fields were discussed.

