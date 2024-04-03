Azerbaijan’s deputy premier meets with outgoing Chinese ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has met with Chinese Ambassador Guo Min as the latter concludes his diplomatic tenure in the country, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and China. They underscored the ample opportunities for further expansion of cooperation in various fields including politics, economics, trade, mutual investments, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, and humanitarian affairs.

Shahin Mustafayev thanked the ambassador for his contributions to the development of bilateral relations and wished him success in his future diplomatic endeavors.

News.Az