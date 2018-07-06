Azerbaijan’s economic potential presented at Shenyang international conference and fair

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 10th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Small and Medium Enterprises Technology Conference and Fair under the motto “Innovation promoting development,

Co-organised by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China and People's Government of Lianoning Provice, the conference brought together APEC member economies, as well as several countries, including Azerbaijan which were invited as special guests, AzerTag reports.

Azerbaijan`s delegation led by head of Garadagh District Executive Authority Suleyman Mikayilov attended the event.

China’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Information Technology Wang Jiangping, Governor of Lianoning Provice Tang Yijun, and heads of delegations attended the opening ceremony of the conference and fair.

Different countries, regional organizations, and large corporations demonstrated their products and services at an exhibition which was launched as part of the event.

Azerbaijan’s national stand, organized with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in China, displayed the export-oriented and competitive products, particularly wine and alcoholic beverages, canned fruits, jams, honey, dried fruits, national souvenirs and carpet samples.

Chinese officials viewed the Azerbaijani stand. They were briefed on Azerbaijan’s comprehensive development, tourism potential, favorable business and investment environment, social and economic achievements, and the large-scale energy and transport projects implemented in the country.

China’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Information Technology Wang Jiangping met with heads of delegations of the countries attending the event. Suleyman Mikayilov gave detailed information about Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also met with Secretary of Shenyang Municipal Party Committee Yi Lianhong, Mayor of Shenyang Jiang Youwei, and other officials to discuss cooperation prospects.

The Azerbaijani delegation also visited a number of leading enterprises in Shenyang.

News.Az

