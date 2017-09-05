Azerbaijan’s economy not to be affected by 98 RON gasoline price hike

Azerbaijan’s economy not to be affected by 98 RON gasoline price hike

+ ↺ − 16 px

The increase in prices for 98 RON Super gasoline won’t affect any sector of Azerbaijan’s economy, the country’s Tariff (Price) Council told Trend Sept. 5.

“This brand of gasoline is used only in luxury cars in Azerbaijan,” the Tariff Council noted.

The council added that the prices for this brand of gasoline are not regulated by the state.

On Sept. 5, the prices for 98 RON Super gasoline went up from 1.2 manats per liter to 1.3 manats per liter. The rise in prices is explained by the rise in the cost of this brand of gasoline in Romania, from where Azerbaijan imports it.

Official exchange rate as of Sept. 5 is 1.701 AZN/USD.

News.Az

News.Az