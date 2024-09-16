Azerbaijan’s electoral body to draft protocol on snap parliamentary polls

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) will prepare a report concerning the snap parliamentary elections held in the country on September 1, the electoral body deputy chairman, Rovzat Gasimov, said on Monday.

Gasimov stated that the work of district election commissions is now considered complete, necessitating the drafting of this protocol, News.Az reports.CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov emphasized the importance of pausing to ensure the accuracy of the protocol. He instructed that the numbers should be carefully reviewed.The snap parliamentary elections took place on September 1 in Azerbaijan. The elections saw the registration of 112,749 local observers, including over 65,000 from political parties. Additionally, 598 international observers from 51 organizations and 69 countries were present.Out of 990 registered candidates, 305 were affiliated with 25 political parties, while 371 were party members not officially nominated by their parties, totaling 676 candidates linked to political parties.

