Azerbaijan’s endeavors in hosting COP29 highlighted in Davos

Azerbaijan’s endeavors in hosting the COP29 were highlighted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

“At the "IGWEL: Sprinting to 2030" session of the Davos Economic Forum, we emphasized our country's endeavors in hosting COP29 and outlined our vision for effective energy utilization and climate change mitigation. We also discussed our country's perspective on financing mechanisms to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and promote green energy, a principal theme of COP29,” Minister Jabbarov said.

“Our commitment to a green agenda and leadership in global climate action at the upcoming Conference of the Parties was reaffirmed,” he added.

