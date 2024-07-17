Azerbaijan’s energy giant inks MoU with Slovenia’s major gas supplier

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on expanding cooperation with Geoplin, Slovenia’s largest natural gas supply company, News.Az reports citing SOCAR.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Slovenian Minister of the Environment, Climate and Energy Bojan Kumer on Wednesday.During the meeting, the parties hailed the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia in the energy sector.They also emphasized that there is a vast potential for cooperation in natural gas supplies.

