Azerbaijan’s energy minister highlights strategic role of Zangezur Corridor

The Zangezur Corridor offers a strategic new pathway for transporting both hydrocarbons and green energy from the Caspian Sea and Central Asia to Türkiye and global markets via Nakhchivan, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Thursday.

The minister made the remarks 4th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum in Izmir, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to the minister, one of the projects shaping the energy map of a broad region-the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline-was realized as a result of the strong political will of both Azerbaijan and Türkiye:

"The Igdir-Nakhchivan pipeline not only provides a direct gas supply route between Nakhchivan and Türkiye via land but also allows for reverse flow through increased transmission capacity. This pipeline is a new gateway opened via Nakhchivan in the strategic Azerbaijan–Türkiye energy partnership."

Shahbazov noted that the Zangezur Corridor will not only connect mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan without obstacles but will also add new momentum to energy and communication ties with Türkiye and other Turkic states. It will help transform the countries involved into key hubs for energy, transportation, and transit along the Middle Corridor.

Quoting President Ilham Aliyev, Shahbazov added that in the coming years, the Zangezur Corridor will become an essential link in both the Middle Corridor and the North–South transport corridor, strengthening peace and multilateral cooperation in the region while benefiting all neighboring countries from east to west and north to south.

News.Az