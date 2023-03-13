Azerbaijan’s energy minister to attend 26th Eurasian Economic Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 14-15 March, Istanbul will host the 26th Eurasian Economic Summit organized by the Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation of Türkiye.

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov at the event, which will be held under the motto "End The Distrust, Begin The Cooperation".

As part of the event, Minister Shahbazov will address a panel session on the 100th anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az