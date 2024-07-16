Azerbaijan’s expenditures on defense and national security made 3 billion manat since Jan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The amount of funds spent this year on defense and national security in Azerbaijan has been named, News.Az reports.

According to the information, it is stated in the review for January–June 2024 and in the information on the execution of the state budget.Meanwhile, it was noted that expenditures on defense and national security with 126.9 percent execution amounted to 3 billion manat ($1.7 billion).The expenditures on the judiciary, law enforcement, and prosecutor's office amounted to 1.1 billion manat ($647,000) with an execution rate of 105 percent, and the total expenditures on public services amounted to 2.4 billion manat ($1.4 billion) with an execution rate of 134.6 percent.

