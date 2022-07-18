Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag learn potential rivals for UCL third qualifying round

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag have learned their potential rivals for the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, News.Az reports.

FC Qarabag will take on Swiss Zürich in the second qualifying round. The first leg between the clubs will be held in Baku on July 19, while the return match will take place at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zürich, Switzerland at 21:00 Baku time on July 27.

If Qarabag qualify, they will face the winner of Ferencvárosi (Hungary) vs ŠK Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) encounter.

News.Az