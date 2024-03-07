Azerbaijan’s February 7 presidential election highly valued by int’l organizations: CEC chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

The snap presidential election held in Azerbaijan on February 7 is highly appreciated by international organizations, said Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC).

Panahov made the remarks while speaking at a CEC meeting on Thursday, News.Az reports.

He noted that the CEC received letters from various institutions that observed the presidential election.

"These institutions concluded that the presidential election in Azerbaijan was held at a high level," the CEC chairman added.

