Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes an Instagram post on the month of Ramadan

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes an Instagram post on the month of Ramadan

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes an Instagram post on the month of Ramadan

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post the beginning of Ramadan month, News.az reports.

The post reads: "I sincerely congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan and the Muslims of the world on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, which calls for unity for good intentions and good deeds! May God accept your prayers and fasting, grant health and happiness to all people, peace, tranquility and good days! "

News.Az