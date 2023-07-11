Azerbaijan's FM informs State Minister of Germany about the peace process between Baku and Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany Tobias Lindner, News.az reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

The sides discussed topical issues on the agenda of both bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany, as well as the situation in the region and the international situation.

Minister Bayramov, stressing that the dynamics of the development of relations between the two countries in various spheres, including politics, economy, energy security, culture, education and other spheres, are gratifying, noted the importance of high-level visits, including political contacts, in this regard. In this context, the importance of the mechanism of political consultations aimed at discussing the prospects for further expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and Germany was stressed.

He informed State Minister Tobias Lindner in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period and the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Azerbaijani FM stressed that the ongoing military and political provocations and the continuing mine threat from Armenia against Azerbaijan hinder the peace process.

Minister of State Tobias Lindner highlighted the great opportunities for expanding ties between Azerbaijan and Germany. He noted the broad prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, in particular, in the use of traditional and alternative energy sources. It was stressed that Germany welcomes the efforts aimed at establishing peace and ensuring security in the region.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az