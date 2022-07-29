Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister expressed his condolences to Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed its condolences to Georgia for the helicopter crash, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this on Twitter, News.az reports.

"We are very saddened by the news about the crash of the border police helicopter in the Gudauri region of Georgia. We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and the friendly people of Georgia. "Azerbaijan stands by Georgia on this difficult day," the minister said.

News.Az