Azerbaijan’s foreign minister heads to Türkiye

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday left for Türkiye on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the visit, FM Bayramov will take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and deliver a speech at a panel session titled “Institutionalization in the Turkic World: The OTS in the 21st Century”.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings as part of the forum.

