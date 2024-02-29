Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister heads to Türkiye

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s foreign minister heads to Türkiye

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday left for Türkiye on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the visit, FM Bayramov will take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and deliver a speech at a panel session titled “Institutionalization in the Turkic World: The OTS in the 21st Century”.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings as part of the forum.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      