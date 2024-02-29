Azerbaijan’s foreign minister heads to Türkiye
29 Feb 2024
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday left for Türkiye on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.
During the visit, FM Bayramov will take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and deliver a speech at a panel session titled “Institutionalization in the Turkic World: The OTS in the 21st Century”.
The top Azerbaijani diplomat is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings as part of the forum.