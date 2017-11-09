Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister meets Ethiopian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Mulatu Teshome, President of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia within his official visit to this country.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov conveyed greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Mr.Ilham Aliyev to President Mulatu Teshome. In his turn, President of Ethiopia Mulatu Teshome thanked for the sincere greetings and asked to deliver his most sincere greetings and the best wishes to President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

President Mulatu Teshome noted that his country attaches importance to the development of relations between the two countries and underlined the significance of increasing of efforts to bring bilateral cooperation to a higher level and high level mutual visits.

President Mulatu Teshome mentioned that number of Ethiopian students studied in Azerbaijan in various disciplines and in this regards, added that those alumni could play a role of the bridge between the two countries.

Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that thousands of African students studied in higher education institutions of Azerbaijan. Expressing readiness of Azerbaijan to continue cooperation with Ethiopia in this field, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed about higher education institutions of our country as well as their education opportunities for foreign students.

Touching upon significant position of Ethiopia in African continent and African Union, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan remains interested in the development of bilateral relations with Ethiopia. Minister also noted the importance of expansion of the legal-treaty base between the two countries.

Minister Elmar Məmmədyarov told about the development and achievements of our country as well as prospects of regional projects implemented by Azerbaijan’s initiation and participation including North-South, East-West transport corridors. Informing President Mulatu Teshome on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Minister reiterated the just position of our country on the settlement of conflict.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the ways to strengthening of economic relations, increasing of trade turnover as well as prospects of cooperation in the fields of communication and logistics between the two countries.

