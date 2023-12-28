Azerbaijan's foreign policy prioritizes relations with neighboring states: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations with neighboring states are among the priorities in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“High-level meetings with fraternal Türkiye, as well as Russia and Georgia, during the year and the practical implementation of the agreements reached ensured the development of bilateral cooperation,” FM Bayramov said at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2023.

He recalled that in January this year, Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran was subjected to a terrorist attack, after which embassy staff were evacuated. “This incident caused serious tension in relations. Despite this, discussions about the prospects for relations continued, and high-level contacts took place,” the top diplomat added.

News.Az