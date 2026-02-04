Azerbaijan’s FX reserves hit $85.1bn

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves increased by $14 billion by the end of 2025, reaching $85.1 billion, Central Bank Chairman Taleh Kazimov said on Wednesday.



Speaking at a press conference on the parameters of the interest rate corridor, Kazimov said the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan stood at $11.5 billion, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He also said Azerbaijan’s current account balance is expected to post a surplus of $3.7 billion by the end of 2025.

News.Az