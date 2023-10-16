Azerbaijan’s gas exports grow by 9%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s gas exports increased by 9% in January-September this year, the country’s energy minister, Parviz Shahbazov, said on X, News.Az reports.

Minister Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan exported 8.6 bcm of gas to Europe in the reporting period.

“Gas export increased by 9% in January-September. 8.6 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 7.5 bcm to Türkiye, and 1.7 bcm to Georgia. During this period, TANAP supplied Türkiye with 4.3 bcm of gas,” the minister added.

News.Az