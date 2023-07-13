Azerbaijan’s GDP increased

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s GDP has increased 60,3 billion, i.e., more than 0,5% in comparison with the same period of last year, News.az reports.

The added value in the oil and gas sector of the economy decreased by 2.1%, and in the non-oil and gas sector it increased by 3.1%.

Note that 43.7% of GDP production is industry, 9.2% is trade; vehicle repair, 5.9% transport and warehousing, 4.7% construction, 5.6% agriculture, forestry and fishing, 2.3% tourist accommodation and public catering, 1 .6% was allocated to information and communication sectors, 17.7% to other sectors, net taxes on products and imports made up 9.3% of GDP.

During this period, the GDP per person of the population was equal to 5946.9 manats.

