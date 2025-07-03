Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team secures silver at U20 European Championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team finished second at the U20 European Championship held in Caorle, Italy.

The team concluded the competition with a total of 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

With 129 points, the Azerbaijani team claimed the silver medal overall. They trailed the champion, Georgia, by just 6 points. Ukraine also scored 129 points but ranked third based on medal quality, placing Azerbaijan ahead in the final standings.

Under the leadership of head coach Nureddin Rajabov and coaches Emin Ahmadov and Turaj Huseynli, Aykhan Javadov (60 kg) won gold. Turan Dashdemirov (55 kg), Tural Ahmadov (63 kg), and Davud Mammadov (77 kg) each secured silver medals, while Faraim Mustafayev (67 kg) and Elmin Aliyev (82 kg) took bronze.

News.Az