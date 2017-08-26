Azerbaijan’s helicopter involved in tackling fires in Georgia today as well

+ ↺ − 16 px

A helicopter of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations was involved in fighting the fires in Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park in Georgia on Aug.26.

The ministry’s helicopter together with another helicopter of Georgian Border Police is taking part in the operations on tackling smaller fires, APA’s local bureau reports.



The headquarters set up regarding the fires informs that though the fires were extinguished, for preventive purposes, the forces will be on the site for monitoring and guarding. Upon to the Georgian Prime Minister's instruction, the headquarters will continue its work for several days.



Under the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations sent 22 units, including one helicopter and 131 personnel to Georgia to assist in extinguishing the forest fires. Moreover, two helicopters and a 6-member crew of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service are involved in fire-fighting efforts in the disaster zone.

News.Az

