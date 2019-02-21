Azerbaijan`s interior minister attends 6th Ministerial Conference of Budapest Process in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov participates in the 6th Ministerial Conference of Budapest Process in Turkey, AZERTAC reports.

Prior to the conference, Ramil Usubov met his Turkish counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The conference featured a video address of UN Secretary General António Guterres to the event participants.

The chairman of the Budapest Process, Turkish Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu, the co-chairman of the process, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó and other officials addressed the event.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Minister Ramil Usubov highlighted the measures taken to fight against illegal migration in the country.

The participants adopted the Istanbul ministerial declaratıon.

News.Az

News.Az