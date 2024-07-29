Azerbaijan’s judoka crowned Paris 2024 Olympic champion - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has become the winner of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games winning the first gold medal for his country, News.Az reports.

He secured the gold medal after defeating French judoka Joan-Benjamin Gaba in the gold medal bout with an ippon.***Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) has made it to the final of the competition at the Olympics in Paris, proving he's a force to be reckoned with.According to information, he faced Akil Gjakova (Kosovo) in the semifinals. The main time did not bring scores, but in the extra time, Hidayat made his unique throw and won.The Azerbaijani judoka will meet Joan-Benjamin (France) in the final.***Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has reached the semifinal of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games after defeating Canadian Arthur Margelidon in the men’s -73kg weight class.In the semifinal, he will lock horns with Akil Gyakova form Kosovo.Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, News.Az reports.He secured his place by defeating Israeli judoka Tohar Butbul in the men’s -73kg weight class with an ippon.The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.

