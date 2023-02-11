Azerbaijani rescuers save teenager struck under rubble for 105 hours in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the agile rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Türkiye continued the search and rescue operations without interruption, eliminating the consequences of the strong earthquake that occurred in the fraternal country, News.azreports.

Owing to the bravery of MES rescuers, a 15-year-old teenager named Aysha, struck under the rubble for 105 hours in the Kahramanmaraş region, which was seriously damaged by the earthquake, was rescued alive as a result of a complex rescue operation.

News.Az