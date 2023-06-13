Azerbaijan's MFA condemns Armenian military provocation in the direction of Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has issued a statement in connection with another military provocation committed by the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Nakhchivan, News.az reports.

“According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, on June 13, units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic using heavy weapons, including mortars.

In order to prevent the provocation of the Armenian side, the units of Azerbaijani army took appropriate response measures.

We strongly condemn this latest military provocation by Armenia and demand that Yerevan abandon its increasingly aggressive rhetoric and stop such moves that increase tension in the region.

At the same time, we categorically reject the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry that the Azerbaijani army allegedly opened fire on a metallurgical plant under construction in Armenia.

As for the allegation that Azerbaijan allegedly seeks to prevent investments flow to Armenia by creating provocations, we note that Armenia pursued a policy of self-isolation, making territorial claims against neighboring countries and keeping the territories of Azerbaijan under occupation for almost 30 years. Everyone knows that Armenia, contrary to its obligations, prevents the opening of communication lines that will stimulate economic development in the region. Therefore, the claims of the Armenian side have no grounds.

The military-political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for the provocations against the peacekeeping measures and restoration work carried out by Azerbaijan in the region,” the statement said.

News.Az