Armenia purposefully misinforming global community - Azerbaijani MFA

Armenian MFA spokeswoman Ana Badalyan announced the "statistics" of people who suffered during the anti-terrorist measures of the Azerbaijani army, News.az reports.

Azerbaijani MFA spokesman Aykhan Hajizade responded to this lie of Armenia.



"This is another show of fraud and incompetence. Armenia's MFA deliberately confuses the international community," Hajizade said.

News.Az