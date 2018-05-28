Azerbaijan's MFA receives congratulations from partner countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan marks the Centennial of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic republic in the East.

On this occasion, the officials of a number of partner countries extended their congratulations to Azerbaijan.

In particular, the officials of the Foreign Ministries of Georgia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Ukraine, have congratulated Azerbaijan on occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and wished Azerbaijan prosperity.

'Warm congratulations to Azerbaijan celebrating Centennial of Independence! Wish to Azerbaijan prosperity, to exemplary friendship btw our people stresngthening further and deepening the strategic partnership of our countries!" Georgian FM Mikheil Janelidze tweeted.

"Sincerest congratulations to our dear friend and ally - Azerbaijan. Today the Republic of Azerbaijan celebrates the 100 anniversary of its independence. Wishing you success and ever more peaceful and prosperous future!" reads the congratulatory message of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

"We congratulate AzerbaijanMFA on the Republic Day of Azerbaijan and send our warmest wishes!" says the message from the Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry.

"Happy Azerbaijan Independence Day to those celebrating in Baku and all around the world. 100 years since the founding of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic," Marc Innes-Brown, the Austrian ambassador to Turkey wrote on his Twitter page.

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry also congratulated Azerbaijan: "Sincere wishes of happiness and prosperity go out to the people of Azerbaijan celebrating 100th anniversary of independence!" the message goes.

News.Az

