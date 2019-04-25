Azerbaijan’s MFA talks on restricted access to Keshikchidagh monastery complex

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has always been a supporter of the prompt delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Georgian border, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdul

She was responding to the question on the information released in the Georgian media regarding the restricted access to the Keshikchidagh monastery complex.

“I’d like to remind that the Keshikchidagh monastery complex (David Gareji) includes many historical, architectural and religious sites scattered about 25 kilometers along the slopes of the ridge on the Azerbaijani-Georgian state border that divides this complex into two parts,” she said.

“The delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Georgia is being resolved within the framework of the existing bilateral formats on the basis of the procedures for coordinating such issues existing in international practice,” she noted. “Azerbaijan is ready to complete this process as soon as possible.”

