Azerbaijan’s military helicopters conduct training flights – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2024, helicopter units of the Azerbaijan Air Force conducted training lights.

After receiving reports from the flight crews, the pilots’ theoretical knowledge of the training flight conditions and safety regulations was checked, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.Then the pilots carried out a control inspection of the helicopters.In accordance with the training flight plan, pilots carried out flights from base airfields along the designated routes and accomplished the tasks on takeoff and landing, conducting aerial reconnaissance, detecting air and ground targets, establishing communication with command headquarters points, as well as on other activities.The pilots demonstrated high professionalism during the training flights conducted to improve combat training and practical skills.

News.Az