Azerbaijan’s military leadership visits frontline

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the ministry’s leadership visited the military units located on the frontline.

Offering his congratulation on Nowruz to the soldiers standing guard of the motherland face to face with the enemy, the defense minister spoke about the recent achievements attained as a result of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s attention and care to the area of army building, APA reported citing the Defense Ministry’s website.

After hearing the reports on the current situation at the front line, the defense minister checked the combat readiness of troops and the condition of the weapons and pieces of military equipment at their disposal.

Later on, Nowruz sweets were given out to the soldiers and the minister had a talk with the servicemen at a tea table laid there. The minister gave the commanders instructions as to possible confrontations with the enemy.

