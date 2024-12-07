Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis hosts international parliamentary conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international parliamentary conference themed “Parliamentarism: Traditions and Perspectives” has kicked off at Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis.

The event attended by nearly 100 representatives from the parliaments of 13 countries and international organizations, will explore the role of parliaments in global processes, the development of parliamentary traditions, the opportunities of parliamentary diplomacy, and the potential contributions of parliamentary discussions to humanity in the context of modern global challenges, News.Az reports.Simultaneously, a roundtable on "Azerbaijani and Turkish Examples of Parliaments in Public Diplomacy" will be held today at ADA University as part of the conference.The itinerary of the event also includes a visit of the participants to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and introduction to the ongoing construction and reconstruction works there.

